Compete with Asian Games champions in Zhejiang Ice and Snow Carnival Waiting for you to experience_Hangzhou Net

Compete with the Asian Games champions, Zhejiang Ice and Snow Carnival is waiting for you to experience

The temperature has gradually increased in recent days. Where can I go to feel cool and do sports? The answer is the annual Zhejiang Ice and Snow Sports Carnival. On June 3, the 7th Zhejiang Ice and Snow Sports Carnival and Wencheng Sports Tourism Festival will open at the Swan Castle Indoor Ski Resort in Tonglingshan Town, Wencheng County, Wenzhou.

The Ice and Snow Sports Carnival, in addition to retaining the popular attractions of tourists, will also combine ice and snow sports with basketball for the first time, allowing sports fans to experience a new experience. At that time, there will also be a mysterious Asian Games champion airborne on the scene, and ice and snow lovers will “welcome the Asian Games and enjoy the ice and snow” together. In the year of the Asian Games, it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete with the champions of the Asian Games and feel the joy of sports.

The opening ceremony of the event will be held in Shiyang Forest Park, a large natural lawn outside the ski resort. There will be market activities themed on sports tourism, outdoor camping, special snacks, Ming Dynasty costume shows, etc., which are beautiful, fun and delicious. The projects will be presented in full. During the opening ceremony, the “Wencheng Sports Tourism Route Map” will be released in a big way, connecting 13 sports tourism activities in Wencheng to facilitate tourists to check in and play.

In recent years, Wencheng has focused on “Berwen Culture” and innovated and promoted the new IP of “Ming Chao” in the form of multicultural series, making Ming Dynasty culture a trendy culture that citizens and tourists love to watch, play and spread. Form a unique culture and tourism fusion brand belonging to Wencheng. At the same time, focus on sports hotspots, use tourism to attract popularity and products as profit points, open up a new track for “sports +” development, and create a “core area” for fashion sports and leisure, a “growth pole” for forest ice and snow exploration, and a “demonstration for sports tourism consumption” Belt” to contribute to the activation of the global tourism economy.