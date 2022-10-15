Home Sports Competition behind closed doors for racist insults punished Torrevecchia
Sports

Competition behind closed doors for racist insults punished Torrevecchia

by admin
Competition behind closed doors for racist insults punished Torrevecchia

A South American player from Ceranova was targeted by the fans. A mini fine for the Mede affair

Enrico Venni

October 14, 2022

PAVIA

A match to be played behind closed doors, provision suspended for now by the sports judge of the Pavia Delegation, with a “conditional” period of one year. Olimpya in Torrevecchia Pavia was targeted because of “discriminatory insults by their supporters against an opponent player”, during last Sunday’s match against Ceranova, valid for Group A in the Third category. Olympia also includes an 80 euro fine, a reduced penalty for the intervention implemented by the club’s managers to stop the insults against a South American player from the visiting team.

“I do not tolerate these behaviors because we struggled to restart by rewriting the third category after years of stoppage and I was among the first with other managers to push away those who insulted the opposing player – explains the Olimpya president, Silvia Francia -. Rather, I am willing to play home games behind closed doors, but I do not tolerate offensive and rude behavior towards my opponents ». Even the president of Ceranova, Francesco Colletti stigmatizes the episode and confirms the collaboration of the home management. “The disputes between neighboring countries such as Ceranova, Vidigulfo and Torrevecchia Pia are also weighing – explains Colletti – immediately the Olympia management intervened after the insults to remove the perpetrators from the structure”. The provincial delegate of the Lnd Roberto Del Bo intervenes on the case: «An episodes to be stigmatized by marginalizing those who commit them – underlines Del Bo -. Whether they are discriminatory insults, threats or otherwise, the discourse does not change. This is not the culture that must surround sporting events with many clubs that make sacrifices to organize them and set up the teams ».

See also  Il Montanaro slows down but no drama "It serves as a lesson"

A fine of 80 euros, however, “for the attempt of their fans to come into contact with players of the opposing club”, to the Lomellina club for the stormy end of the match in Mede (provincial junior championship) between Lomelllina and Virtus Lomellina di Sannazzaro. –

Unlimited access to all site content

1 € / month for 3 months, then 2.99 € per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

On the day of his birthday, Wu Yibing...

The 16-year-old Chinese shooting team won another Olympic...

Alto Canavese for the encore, Parella will not...

Irving scored 26 points, Durant 20+6, the Timberwolves...

Australian Grand Prix, Jorge Martin on pole at...

China Xiaohua broke into the WTA semi-finals Wang...

Cividale, you have a fort to defend: points...

Curry 23 points to chase after the dream,...

Moto3 GP Australia, pole of Sasaki. 6th Nepa,...

Westbrook was injured in the first quarter and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy