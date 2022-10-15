PAVIA

A match to be played behind closed doors, provision suspended for now by the sports judge of the Pavia Delegation, with a “conditional” period of one year. Olimpya in Torrevecchia Pavia was targeted because of “discriminatory insults by their supporters against an opponent player”, during last Sunday’s match against Ceranova, valid for Group A in the Third category. Olympia also includes an 80 euro fine, a reduced penalty for the intervention implemented by the club’s managers to stop the insults against a South American player from the visiting team.

“I do not tolerate these behaviors because we struggled to restart by rewriting the third category after years of stoppage and I was among the first with other managers to push away those who insulted the opposing player – explains the Olimpya president, Silvia Francia -. Rather, I am willing to play home games behind closed doors, but I do not tolerate offensive and rude behavior towards my opponents ». Even the president of Ceranova, Francesco Colletti stigmatizes the episode and confirms the collaboration of the home management. “The disputes between neighboring countries such as Ceranova, Vidigulfo and Torrevecchia Pia are also weighing – explains Colletti – immediately the Olympia management intervened after the insults to remove the perpetrators from the structure”. The provincial delegate of the Lnd Roberto Del Bo intervenes on the case: «An episodes to be stigmatized by marginalizing those who commit them – underlines Del Bo -. Whether they are discriminatory insults, threats or otherwise, the discourse does not change. This is not the culture that must surround sporting events with many clubs that make sacrifices to organize them and set up the teams ».

A fine of 80 euros, however, “for the attempt of their fans to come into contact with players of the opposing club”, to the Lomellina club for the stormy end of the match in Mede (provincial junior championship) between Lomelllina and Virtus Lomellina di Sannazzaro. –