During February, they were supposed to play an incredible sixteen matches. However, the Prešov handball players could not handle such a workload, also due to unsurprising injuries. In the match of the 21st round of the Czech extra league with Jičín, they used teenagers and thus returned East Bohemia to the fight for the playoffs. And they also helped another struggling team, because they didn’t travel to the Zubří match at all due to a scheduling conflict and preferred the Slovak league match. The result was a forfeit for the home team.

“There is nothing left for us but to respect the decision of the competent bodies of the Czech Handball Association. We regret that this had to happen due to reluctance on the part of Zubří to postpone the match. At that time, we had a very inflated schedule,” explains Tatran’s new general manager Marián Magdoško to Sport.cz.

According to Zubrí, however, the situation was more complicated. “Prešov contacted us at the end of January that they would like to ask us to change the date of the match. After examining the situation, we immediately informed him of the reasons why we unfortunately cannot implement this change. The reaction of Prešov’s representative was that he would resolve the situation by rescheduling the match in the Slovak extra league,” says the Zuber club management.

The Wallachians were thus preparing for the match on the scheduled date. “Since then, no one has contacted us or the governing body of the extra league. We only learned about the opponent not traveling to the match from the competition director a day before the scheduled match date,” says Zubří. “We are very sorry for the situation that has arisen, as the handball suffered in particular, but in no way do we feel that it is her fault. ” adds the management of Zubří, whose two points for suspension helped a lot in the fight for promotion to the playoffs. See also Handball Bundesliga: Füche Berlin leaders again, Rhein-Neckar Löwen and SC Magdeburg with defeats

Of course, other clubs don’t like that. The table is particularly full this year, and six teams are fighting for the last four free places in the quarterfinals before the last round. Both Jičín and Zubří are back in the game thanks to two points with Prešov, which is not scheduled to participate in the playoffs. “It’s a gross influence on the regularity of the competition,” says the chairman of rival Kopřivnice Jiří Gřes.

And another team involved in the race for the elite eight is also complaining. “We are convinced that this is a significant influence on the Czech extra league. When applying for entry into the competition, Prešov guaranteed that for him the Czech extra league would be superior to the Slovak one. The aforementioned matches fundamentally influenced the progress math towards the playoffs,” claims Královo Pole from Brno.

Most of the clubs voted to accept the Slovak champion before the season. Allegedly, only Nové Veselí was against it. “In the first few matches, Prešov played quite interesting duels, the last matches clearly proved that his participation in our competition is of no benefit,” says Zdeněk Materna, chairman of the Novovesel team.

However, the situation was quite different when Tatran applied for participation in the Czech competition. “For us, the Czech Extraliga was supposed to be a replacement for the SEHA league, because it was not known whether it would continue due to the situation in Ukraine,” explains Prešov.

The Balkan SEHA league is sponsored by the Russian natural gas exporter Gazprom, but it finally took off and complicated Prešov’s already inflated schedule. The Slovak side realized that it could not go on like this, and therefore ended mutual cooperation with the Czech Handball Association. “Another reason is the absolute reluctance of some Czech clubs to change the dates of matches if necessary,” claims Magdoško. See also Sword refers to the Asian Games U24 national men's hand in the Super League

Photo: Ladislav Adámek/HC Dukla Prague Tatra Prešov handball playersPhoto : Ladislav Adámek/HC Dukla Prague

Tatran will not play in the extra league next year despite the valid contract. “The consequences resulting from Prešov’s participation in the Czech highest competition are currently being resolved. Following the failure to play the duel in Zubří, Tatran will be fined,” reports the Czech Handball Association.

The Slovak hegemon, who dominated the domestic competition fifteen times in a row and played in the Champions League eleven times in history, was supposed to be the decoration of the highest domestic competition. He entered the Czech Extraliga with great expectations and the goal of dominating the regular season. There was even information circulating in the handball environment that players were promised bonuses if they did not lose a point. However, Prešov was very far from that. He won only fourteen out of twenty-six duels. And he left a trail behind.

