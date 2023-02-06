After good results at the last World Championships in 2021, Mathieu Faivre and Alexis Pinturault will put their medals back into play during this 2023 edition. Despite the many injuries in the French selection, there is no doubt that the skiers will transcend each other, especially since this year the competition will take place at home in Courchevel and Méribel.
The Alpinium in Courchevel and La Chaudanne in Méribel will host these World Championships. Long worried about the lack of cold and snow, the tournament organizers have recently found a smile with the latest temperatures which promise us to see some great performances in the “3 Vallées” area.
This edition is eagerly awaited, as it will also mark the return of the public after the last Championships which took place behind closed doors because of the Covid.
Find here the complete calendar of the Alpine Skiing World Championships for the 2022-2023 season, which will start on Monday February 6.
2022-2023 World Championship Schedule
Women’s events in Méribel
– Monday February 6: combined women at 11 a.m. live on Eurosport and France 4
– Wednesday February 8: Women’s Super-G at 11.30 am live on Eurosport and France 2
– Saturday February 11: women’s downhill at 11 a.m. live on Eurosport and France 2 – Wednesday February 15 women’s parallel giant slalom at 12 p.m. live on Eurosport and France TV
– Thursday February 16: women’s giant slalom at 10 a.m. live on Eurosport and France TV
– Saturday February 18: women’s slalom at 10 a.m. live on Eurosport and France TV
Mixed events in Méribel
The traditional mixed team event will take place on Tuesday February 14 from 12 noon. It is a combined parallel race that can include downhill, slalom and Super-G. The times of each skier are added together to determine the team’s total time. The fastest selections qualify for the sequel and will compete until the final winner.
The mixed event will be broadcast live on Eurosport and France TV.
Men’s events in Courchevel
– Tuesday February 7: combined men at 11 a.m. live on Eurosport and France 4
– Thursday February 9: Super-G men at 11:30 a.m. live on Eurosport and France 2
– Sunday February 12: men’s downhill at 11 a.m. live on Eurosport and France 2
– Wednesday 15 February: men’s parallel giant slalom at 12 p.m. live on Eurosport and France TV
– Friday 17 February: men’s giant slalom at 10 a.m. live on Eurosport and France TV
– Sunday February 19: men’s slalom at 10 a.m. live on Eurosport and France TV
Where to watch the Alpine Skiing World Championships?
The Alpine Skiing World Championships can be found from February 6 to February 19 live on Eurosport and unencrypted on the France Télévisions channels.