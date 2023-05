Two-time Olympic judo champion Lukáš Krpálek is fighting an illness before the World Championships and is on antibiotics. His coach Petr Lacina told Radiožurnál that they thought about starting in the heaviest weight category so that he would not have to drop kilograms due to health problems. However, he will remain in the weight class up to 100 kg, which he will return to at the World Championships after eight years. The competition in Doha awaits him on Friday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook