Right side: two professional central defenders

One shone during the 2018 World Cup, the other passed him in the hierarchy this winter in Qatar. Banned during the World Cup, Benjamin Pavard, performing with Bayern Munich this season, was recalled by Didier Deschamps. Revanchard, the defender who will turn 27 next Tuesday hopes to come back in front Jules Kounde. Installed in the defense of FC Barcelona, ​​​​the player trained in Bordeaux has established himself in the right flank of the defense of the Blues in recent months.