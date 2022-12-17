original title:

Comprehensive news from the Chinese Super League: Shandong reverses Guangzhou, Zhejiang draws with Chengdu

Xinhua News Agency, Hangzhou, December 15th (Reporter Xia Liang) On the 15th, the 2022 Super League Football League played the final six games of the 31st round. After Shandong Taishan reversed Guangzhou, it fell behind the league “leader” Wuhan Three Towns by three points with one game less, and continued to rank second in the standings.

In the match between Shandong Taishan team and Guangzhou team, Moises scored in the opening three minutes to help Shandong team lead 1:0. Wei Shihao and Yang Liyu then scored goals one after another to help the Guangzhou team overtake the score 2:1. In the 45th minute, Moises created a penalty kick and hit it himself, helping the Shandong team equalize the score at the end of the half.

In the 58th minute, Moises sent a pick pass, and Fellaini volleyed and scored after stopping the ball in the chest in the penalty area. The Shandong team overtook the score 3:2. Three minutes later, Moises created a penalty again, and teammate Jin Jingdao took the penalty overnight. In the end, the Shandong team reversed and defeated the Guangzhou team 4:2.

The third-ranked Zhejiang team played against the fifth-ranked Chengdu Rongcheng team in this round. The two teams each played a good half. In the first half of the game, Liang Nuoheng made a supplementary shot to help the Zhejiang team lead 1:0. In the 76th minute, the foreign aid Lucas of the Zhejiang team received a second yellow card for handball in the penalty area and was sent off to give the opponent a penalty kick. Romulo made a penalty kick to help the Chengdu team equalize the score. In the end, the two teams 1:1 draw.

In the other games of this round, Cangzhou Lions tied Henan Songshan Longmen 1:1, Beijing Guoan beat Changchun Yatai 3:0, Meizhou Hakka lost 0:1 to Shanghai Haigang, and Hebei beat Shenzhen 2:0.