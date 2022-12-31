original title:

Comprehensive news from the Chinese Super League: Shenzhen’s eight-game losing streak ends in Hebei

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, December 30 (Reporter Liu Yangtao) The 2022 Super League season played the final round and the 34th round on the 30th. The Shanghai Shenhua team defeated the Shenzhen team 2:0, giving their opponents an eight-game losing streak. The Hebei team lost 0:4 to the Henan Songshan Longmen team and ended the season as the bottom of the league.

The Shenzhen team, which had suffered a seven-game losing streak before, challenged the Shanghai Shenhua team. Shortly after the opening, Shanghai Shenhua got a free kick on the left side of the frontcourt. Qian Jie picked a pass to the penalty area, and Jin Yangyang plugged the ball forward and scored. In the 72nd minute, Eddie made a pass back from the left side of the penalty area. Wang Yi followed up with a volley and scored. The score was finally fixed at 2:0.

The Hebei team, which has been confirmed to be relegated, ushered in their last opponent of the season, the Henan Songshan Longmen team. In the 51st minute, Zhao Honglue made a pass from the right, Chen Keqiang volleyed and scored from the penalty area, Henan Songshan Longmen team led 1:0. In the 63rd minute, Huang Zichang scored a low shot from the penalty area, helping the Henan team make another victory. In the 67th minute, Huang Zichang sent an assist and Zhong Yihao scored with his left foot. In the 81st minute, Adrian took the ball from the front of the penalty area and scored from a long distance. The Henan team beat the opponent 4:0.

The Chinese Super League officially announced on the same day that Tianjin Jinmen Tigers and Beijing Guoan both forfeited this round due to player health reasons. The opponents of the two teams, Wuhan Sanzhen and Shandong Taishan, were counted as 3:0 wins. The three towns of Wuhan, currently ranked first in the league, therefore directly won the 2022 Super League championship.

On the 31st, the Chinese Super League will also launch other contests in the 34th round.