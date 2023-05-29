Comunali, Schlein: “Clear defeat, a right-wing wind is blowing”



Ansa The results of the centre-left at municipal elections have been defined by Elly Schlein as “a clear defeat”. According to the secretary of the Pd, “the wind in favor of the right is still strong and it’s still there. We knew it was going to be hard, you don’t change in two months and it takes time to build a winning centre-left”. At the end of the national secretariat of the partySchlein added: “It’s obvious that you don’t win alone.”

“There is an alternative camp to rebuild” Elly Schlein then underlined the need to “rebuild an alternative camp, which credibly contends with the right for victory. But the responsibility for building this camp does not concern only the Democratic Party. It went badly in the capitals and it went better in the medium-sized municipalities. The fact that the Democratic Party is the first party in the list vote is not a consolation”.

“We roll up our sleeves” “We will continue to roll up our sleeves and work with even more effort to relaunch, even in these hours, our proposal on crucial issues for the future in the country”, continued the dem leader. “But this is a defeat and we live it as such, net of the beautiful victory in Vicenza”.

“We need alliances, everyone takes charge of them” According to Schlein, it is “necessary to rebuild an alliance of forces that oppose the right and it is a task that everyone must take on, not just the Democratic Party”.