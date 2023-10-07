Home » Comunicaciones aims to secure Champions Cup spot with victory over Cartaginés
Comunicaciones Faces Cartaginés in Crucial Playoff Match for Champions Cup Qualification

Despite losing to Herediano in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Concacaf Central American Cup, Comunicaciones has a chance to redeem themselves and qualify for the prestigious Champions Cup. The Guatemalan club will have to defeat Cartaginés in a two-game playoff to secure their spot.

As Alajuelense, Herediano, Real Estelí, and CAI (Independiente) have already secured their tickets to the Champions Cup by reaching the semi-finals, the remaining two spots will be fiercely contested by Saprissa, Motagua, Comunicaciones, and Cartaginés – the teams eliminated in the quarterfinals.

The first leg between Comunicaciones and Cartaginés is scheduled for October 24 in Costa Rica at 8 p.m., followed by the second leg on October 31 in Guatemala at 8:15 p.m.

The victor of this playoff will earn a coveted ticket to the Champions Cup, where they will have the opportunity to compete against teams from the MLS and Liga MX. As the most prestigious club tournament in the Concacaf region, this presents an exciting prospect for Comunicaciones or Cartaginés.

In the lead-up to the match, Cartaginés has experienced a change in their coaching staff. Paulo César Wanchope was dismissed from his position as coach, as announced by the club on social media. The club extended their gratitude to Wanchope for his work and expressed their wishes for his success in future endeavors.

At the national level, Comunicaciones currently sits in fifth place with 16 points, trailing behind the leaders CSD Municipal and Malacateco by just 2 points. On the other hand, Cartaginés is performing well in their league, currently holding the third position with 26 points. Saprissa leads the league, followed closely by Alajuelense with 31 and 30 points respectively.

The upcoming playoff match between Comunicaciones and Cartaginés is expected to be intense, as both teams vie for the chance to compete in the illustrious Champions Cup. Fans and football enthusiasts alike eagerly await the outcome of this crucial matchup.

