Comunicaciones Falls Short in Central American Cup, Losing Chance to Lead Group C

Comunicaciones Fails to Secure Victory and Loses Undefeated Streak

GUATEMALA – In a disappointing turn of events, Comunicaciones lost 1-2 against Herediano, bringing an end to their perfect pace and undefeated record in the Central American Cup. The match, held at the Doroteo stadium Guamuch Flowers, saw Comunicaciones squander their opportunity to secure the top spot in Group C.

From the beginning, it was clear that the creams were not fully focused. Just four minutes into the match, Rodrigo Saravia was sent off for a senseless attack on an opponent. Shortly after, Anderson Ortiz narrowly escaped a red card for a strong challenge. Meanwhile, The Team showcased a more organized playstyle and dominated possession. Despite having one man disadvantage, Comunicaciones’ defense held their ground, safeguarding Arnold Barrios’ goal.

A surprise turn of events occurred in the 21st minute when Comunicaciones took the lead. Through a well-executed play initiated by Antonio De Jesús López, the ball found its way to Jorman Aguilar, who skillfully finished with his left foot, bringing the score to 1-0. Despite the Costa Ricans’ possession dominance, the creams posed a constant threat through counterattacks. Matías Fracchia’s free-kick attempt came close to extending their lead.

The defeat of Comunicaciones cannot be solely attributed to Saravia’s expulsion. Willy Olivera’s halftime changes, intended to bolster the defense, instead disrupted the team’s rhythm and provided the visitors with the initiative. Jeaustin Campos’ Herediano quickly responded, launching numerous attempts to equalize, with Miguel Basulto and Elías Aguilar coming close to finding the back of the net.

Eventually, the breakthrough occurred in the 53rd minute, as Andy Rojas fired a powerful shot from the edge of the area, eluding Barrios’ grasp and leveling the score at 1-1. Seizing the opportunity, The Team capitalized on the disarray within the creams’ ranks. In the 73rd minute, in a play initially marred by an offside call, Darryl Araya emerged with the ball and unleashed a left-footed strike, clinching the winning goal and securing a 2-1 victory for Herediano.

Despite a final surge from Comunicaciones, driven by determination rather than tactical prowess, their efforts were repeatedly thwarted by an inspired Aarón Cruz. In the end, Herediano claimed the group’s top spot with 10 points, relegating Comunicaciones to second place with 9 points. As a result, Comunicaciones will have to commence the quarterfinals at home before wrapping up the series as visitors.

