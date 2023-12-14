Home » Concacaf Champions Cup 2024 Draw: This is how the First Round matches turned out | TUDN CONCACAF Champions
Sports

Concacaf Champions Cup 2024 Draw: This is how the First Round matches turned out | TUDN CONCACAF Champions

by admin
Concacaf Champions Cup 2024 Draw: This is how the First Round matches turned out | TUDN CONCACAF Champions

The Concacaf Champions League has announced the pre-classified teams for the Round of 16. Alajuelense, Robinhood, Inter Miami, Pachuca, and Columbus Crew have all secured spots in the next round due to sporting merit. They will only need to wait for their opponents to be assigned. Additionally, América, Monterrey, and Tigres have been pre-assigned to a key in the First Round, which is set to begin in February. The final of the tournament is scheduled for June 2 in a single match.

The 11 pairings of the 22 clubs were defined in this First Round, with teams located in two pots according to the Concacaf club ranking.

The matches for the First Round are scheduled to be played in the month of February on the following days: 6-8 (week 1), 13-15 (week 2), 20-22 (week 3) and 27-29 (week 4). There is a possibility of a Mexican Classic of America vs. Chivas in the Round of 16 if both teams advance to the round.

Soccer fans will be eagerly awaiting the exciting matchups and potential showdowns in the upcoming Concacaf Champions League.

See also  Basalghelle-Piavon merger in the name of Zigoni

You may also like

VIDEO. Draymond Green goes crazy again and delivers...

Bayern Munich or a Spanish club as probable...

Champions League: Paris Pinduotte joins hands to qualify,...

Champions League: PSG saves itself to the round...

Champions League: Those classified for the Round of...

Christian Horner doubts Red Bull’s 2023 season will...

The National Football Team’s Asian Cup training roster...

Francisco Lindor traveled to Orlando and had his...

Belgium-Netherlands in the Euro Hockey League: Gantoise takes...

Red Star Belgrade 2-3 Man City: Micah Hamilton...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy