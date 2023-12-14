Concacaf Champions Cup 2024 Draw: This is how the First Round matches turned out | TUDN CONCACAF Champions

The Concacaf Champions League has announced the pre-classified teams for the Round of 16. Alajuelense, Robinhood, Inter Miami, Pachuca, and Columbus Crew have all secured spots in the next round due to sporting merit. They will only need to wait for their opponents to be assigned. Additionally, América, Monterrey, and Tigres have been pre-assigned to a key in the First Round, which is set to begin in February. The final of the tournament is scheduled for June 2 in a single match.

The 11 pairings of the 22 clubs were defined in this First Round, with teams located in two pots according to the Concacaf club ranking.

The matches for the First Round are scheduled to be played in the month of February on the following days: 6-8 (week 1), 13-15 (week 2), 20-22 (week 3) and 27-29 (week 4). There is a possibility of a Mexican Classic of America vs. Chivas in the Round of 16 if both teams advance to the round.

Soccer fans will be eagerly awaiting the exciting matchups and potential showdowns in the upcoming Concacaf Champions League.

Share this: Facebook

X

