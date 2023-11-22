Concacaf Final Four: This is how the Nations League finals will be played | TUDN CONCACAF Nations League

The Concacaf Nations League 2023-2024 has defined its first qualifiers for the Copa América 2024, with Panama, the United States, Jamaica, and Mexico set to compete in the Final Four. The United States, the only team to have won the tournament since its establishment in Concacaf in the 2019-2020 season, will be looking to maintain their supremacy in the area.

The latest edition of the Concacaf Nations League saw the semifinalists secure a spot in the Conmebol tournament to be held next year in the United States. The teams qualified after the Quarterfinal matches, with points earned from the round-trip matches and goal difference determining the rankings.

The final matches of the Concacaf zone are scheduled to be played between March 21 and 24 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Panama secured their place in the semifinals after defeating Mexico in penalties, ensuring their next opponent would be the United States based on the criterion of goals scored.

The four teams that qualified for the Semifinals are:

– Panama: 6 points, difference of +5

– United States: 3 points, difference of +2

– Jamaica: 3 points, difference of 0 (4 goals for and 4 against)

– Mexico: 3 points, difference of 0 (2 goals for and 2 against)

The Concacaf Nations League Semifinals will feature the following matches:

– Panama vs. Mexico

– United States vs. Jamaica

The upcoming matches are sure to be highly anticipated as the teams battle it out for a chance to compete in the Copa América 2024.

