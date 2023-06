CONCACAF Gold Cup winners: Complete list of champions

The CONCACAF Gold Cup brings together the best national soccer teams in North America, Central America, the Caribbean and often guest countries from outside the region every two years.

While Mexico and the United States have dominated the tournament, many teams have had a chance to hoist the Gold Cup trophy.

Check out the complete list of CONCACAF Gold Cup winners, runners-up, and more.

Gold Cup Winners

1991: United States defeated Honduras 0-0 (4-3 in penalty shootout) at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California

1993: Mexico defeated United States 4-0 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico

1996: Mexico defeated Brazil 2-0 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico

1998: Mexico defeated United States 1-0 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California

2000: Canada defeated Colombia 2-0 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California

2002: United States defeated Costa Rica 2-0 at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California

2003: Mexico defeated Brazil 1-0 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico

2005: United States defeated Panama 0-0 (3-1 in penalty shootout) at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

2007: United States defeated Mexico 2-1 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

2009: Mexico defeated United States 5-0 at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

2011: Mexico defeated United States 4-2 at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California

2013: United States defeated Panama 1-0 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

2015: Mexico defeated Jamaica 3-1 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

2017: United States defeated Jamaica 2-1 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California

2019: Mexico defeated United States 1-0 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

2021: United States defeated Mexico 1-0 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, California

Who has the most Gold Cup championships?

Mexico has won the most CONCACAF Gold Cups with eight, followed by the United States with seven and Canada with one.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Gold Cup