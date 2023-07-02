Concacaf Imposes Three-Game Suspension on Rubilio Castillo for Gold Cup Clash

Title: Rubilio Castillo Suspended for Three Games by Concacaf Following Clash in Gold Cup Match

Date: July 2, 2023

Prior to Honduras’ upcoming match against Haiti in the 2023 Gold Cup, Concacaf has confirmed the disciplinary actions taken against Rubilio Castillo for his involvement in a clash during the team’s recent duel against Qatar.

During the match, Castillo, the Catracho forward, was shown a red card following a dispute between the two teams. The incident occurred after Bicolor managed to equalize the score with a goal from Alberth Elis.

After thoroughly evaluating the events that unfolded at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona, Concacaf has decided to impose a total of three game suspensions on Castillo. This is a notable change in the penalty, as initially, ‘Rubigol’ was only set to serve a one-match suspension. However, the Disciplinary Committee has now extended his punishment by two more games.

As a result, Castillo will miss tonight’s crucial match against Haiti in Charlotte. This game holds significant importance for the Bicolor’s qualification prospects. Additionally, in the event of a hypothetical quarterfinal match, the forward will remain unavailable.

It is worth mentioning that Yusuf Abdurisag, a Qatar attacker who was involved in the altercation with Castillo, has also received the same punishment.

In a statement released by Concacaf, they addressed the penalties imposed on both players. The statement reads, “The Concacaf Disciplinary Committee has suspended Rubilio Castillo (Honduras) and Yusuf Abdurisag (Qatar) following violent conduct by the players that took place after their Gold Cup 2023 group stage match in Glendale, AZ, on June 29.”

The Committee, considering the evidence gathered during its investigation, has based its decision on the Gold Cup Regulations and the FIFA Disciplinary Code. In addition to the automatic one-match suspension, the Committee has imposed two-game suspensions on both Castillo and Abdurisag, resulting in both players being sidelined for a total of three games.

These suspensions are required to be served during national team competitions as per Concacaf’s statement.

The absence of Rubilio Castillo will undoubtedly impact the Honduran team’s performance in their crucial upcoming matches. The focus now shifts to how the Bicolor will adapt and compensate for his absence as they strive to secure qualification in the 2023 Gold Cup.

