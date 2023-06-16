Home » CONCACAF Nations League: Four reds and homophobic chants in US win over Mexico
CONCACAF Nations League: Four reds and homophobic chants in US win over Mexico

CONCACAF Nations League: Four reds and homophobic chants in US win over Mexico

Status: 06/16/2023 08:36 a.m

Once again there are abusive chants from the fans at a game in Mexico. In the loss against the USA, there is also a lot going on on the soccer field.

Thanks to the goals of ex-Dortmund professional Christian Pulisic and Augsburg’s Ricardo Pepi, the US soccer team has reached the final of the CONCACAF Nations League.

The 3-0 (1-0) win against Mexico in Las Vegas was overshadowed by four dismissals and homophobic fan chants. Opponent of the US team is Canada, which also thanks to a goal by Bayern professional Alphonso Davies to the 2-0 (1-0) win against Panama.

Former Schalke players Weston McKennie and Sergiño Dest for the Americans, as well as César Montes and Gerardo Arteaga for Mexico, all had to leave the field with red cards in a turbulent second half. Referee Iván Barton from El Salvador, who refereed Germany’s preliminary round match against Japan at the last World Cup, interrupted the game in the 90th minute because of homophobic chants. Barton then did not add twelve minutes as planned, but blew the whistle in the eighth minute of added time as the chants began again.

Mexico fans with homophobic fan chants

Mexican fans are known for their homophobic fan chants. The world association FIFA had punished the Central American country more than a dozen times in the past few years, including with ghost games. FIFA last investigated in December after Mexico’s elimination from the World Cup in Qatar because of fans’ chants.

Pulisic scored in the 37th and 46th minute, Pepi, who had just come on as a substitute, scored the final score in the 79th minute. Pepi was last loaned out to Groningen by FC Augsburg. It was the first win by a US team against Mexico by three goals in 23 years.

Davies scored the second goal for the Canadians in the 69th minute. The Nations League final of the North and Central American association CONCACAF takes place on Sunday.

Four red cards and homophobic chants

