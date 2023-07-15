Concacaf President Warns of Potential Overlap Between FIFA Club World Cup and Concacaf Gold Cup

Title: New FIFA Club World Cup in 2025 May Overlap with Concacaf Gold Cup, says Concacaf President

Publication Date: July 15, 2023

The President of the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf), Victor Montagliani, has warned that the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup, set to take place in the United States in 2025, could potentially overlap with the Concacaf Gold Cup. Montagliani expressed the need for coordination between the two tournaments to ensure mutual benefit and satisfaction for both events and fans.

Engaging in discussions with FIFA, Montagliani stated the importance of synchronizing calendars, stadium routes, and start times. While the schedules will not be identical, there is a possibility of overlap, as has occurred in the past with various other tournaments. However, Montagliani believes that some degree of overlap is acceptable.

Last month, FIFA announced the introduction of a revamped and expanded 32-team Club World Cup, with its inaugural edition scheduled to be held in the United States in 2025. The Concacaf Gold Cup, held every two years, is the premier tournament for teams in the North, Central America, and Caribbean region. The final of the 2023 edition, between Mexico and Panama, is set to take place in Los Angeles this Sunday.

Montagliani emphasized the importance of coordinating start times, particularly during the group stage of both tournaments. He expressed confidence that with proper planning and collaboration between Concacaf and FIFA, potential conflicts can be overcome and resolved.

While many qualifying spots for the Club World Cup are yet to be determined, the participating teams are expected to include prominent clubs such as Real Madrid, Manchester City, Chelsea, Flamengo and Palmeiras from Brazil, León from Mexico, and the Seattle Sounders from Major League Soccer (MLS).

In February 2022, FIFA announced the distribution of places for each continent in the tournament. Asia, Africa, North and Central America, South America, Oceania, Europe, and the host country were allotted specific spots, with Europe receiving the highest number at twelve.

Additionally, the United States will host major continental and global soccer events over the next five years, including the 2024 Copa América and the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, California. This ambitious undertaking aims to propel soccer towards capturing attention and competing with popular leagues like the NFL and the NBA, with high-profile signings like Lionel Messi expected to boost the sport’s profile even further.

It remains the responsibility of Concacaf and FIFA to ensure proper coordination and planning between the Club World Cup and the Gold Cup to avoid major clashes and provide a seamless and enjoyable experience for fans of both tournaments.

