After having been at the helm of the New Year’s Eve in music on Canale 5, Federica Panicucci back in prime time on the main Mediaset network to conduct the Concert for Peace in the Vaticanwhat until last year was known as the Christmas concert in the Vatican.

The event, given the delicate world balance with a war close to Europe that has been going on for ten months, has been renamed the Concert for Peace and a particular day has been chosen for the broadcast, the World Day of peace which is celebrated on January 1st.

The big concert will not be live: it was recorded last Saturday 17 December at the Auditorium della Conciliazione in Rome, well before the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

Precisely for this reason the presenter of Mediaset, conducting the Christmas concert in the Vatican for the fourth consecutive year, had to record an additional segment in the last few hours to remember Pope Ratzinger in the same hours in which the funerals and burial chamber.