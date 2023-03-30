The president of Junts has only had the support of some Junts leaders, but none of the ERC or the CUP

“It is a judicial aberration, a democratic aberration.” This has been pronounced by the suspended president of Parliament and leader of Junts, Laura Borràs, after learning that she has been sentenced to four and a half years in prison and 13 years of disqualification for the crimes of document falsification and prevarication for having divided contracts to favor a friend, the computer scientist Isaiah Herrero, when she directed the Institution of Catalan Letters. Far from considering that this has to be the end of his political careerBorràs has made it clear that his plan involves not straying from the first line: “The sentence it won’t stop me from working for the sole purpose for which I entered politics: to achieve independence”.

All the deputies of the Junts parliamentary group have attended the appearance at the doors of Parliament as a sign of support, in addition to the party’s general secretary, Jordi Turull, and the former president of the Generalitat Quim Torra. There are not, however, leaders like the mayor of Barcelona, Xavier Triasor former government advisers.

At the doors of the Parliament there are also fifty protesters who cry out against the sentence. As already happened during the trial in the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia, no leader of ERC or CUP has come to the appointment. From this condemnatory sentence, the succession melon at the head of the presidency of the institution. Parties like the PP have already been quick to make explicit that they will demand that the Electoral Board execute the sentence and strip her of the seat, from which time the parties must proceed to choose her successor or successor.