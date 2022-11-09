The top is now only for Conegliano, who for most of the match showed the most “bad” sporting face, leaving no way out for his opponents and without giving in to relaxation, once he acquired a solid and comforting advantage: a deadly 3-0 in Novara .

The panther sextet, for the first time, is not a new one. Santarelli repeats the same formation seen in Vallefoglia with Wolosz, Haak, Plummer, Cook, Squarcini, Lubian and De Gennaro. The start is nightmare with a 5-0 for the Piedmontese on Bosetti’s turn, which targets Plummer and Cook, while Karakurt and Adams play up with the lob. The second Gialloblù line, as already other times at this start of the season, is not reactive enough and Novara extends up to 9-1.

Santarelli must immediately spend both timeouts to shake the team on situations and positions that should be almost trivial. The reaction produces a partial of 1-5, thanks to Squarcini’s serve. Break after break Conegliano finds himself and mends up to 16-15. The percentages of Novara fall, the prices of Haak and Cook rise, with De Gennaro keeping alive at least three balls destined for the taraflex. Chirichella sends out a fast and concede the draw, then Haak takes the chair, who finds his first ace of the season and signs the overtaking at 18-20. The Swede closes the set with 11 points and 59%, Novara cancels two set points, not the third, prey to Cook.

The story is reversed when the game resumes. Conegliano is unstoppable, grinds the game and points with disarming ease, every player is in the right place at the right time. The serve also begins to work, with Plummer finding two aces in his very fruitful turn to serve. The 2-9 annihilates the Igor, which changes, without any effect, the starting diagonal Poulter-Karakurt with Battistoni-Ituma.

The Prosecco Doc Imoco is bubbly and overwhelming, with Cook very precise from place 4 (5 out of 5 in the set), Lubian merciless with the first times, Squarcini powerful in turn at the service. At 4-16 only the change of field is awaited, Novara stops playing, not so Conegliano who begins to exercise the cynicism that will be even more necessary in the Super Cup final in just over three weeks. The partials of the set are so large that in the set you can barely make a full turn of the serve. It closes with the greatest gap in the history of direct clashes, equaling the 25-11 of the third set of race three of the 2019 championship final.

At this point there is the test of fire for the panthers, who must confirm the superiority up to that point clear and contain an opponent forced, at least for pride, to react. As against Chieri, the attitude of Santarelli’s girls is fortunately the best one. The pace remains very high, with Squarcini frenzied against the wall, Lubian and Haak unstoppable, but with a few more errors from 9 meters. Good shots from Adams are seen among the hosts, but not those from Karakurt. Conegliano reaches the maximum advantage of 7-12 and then undergoes a comeback from Novara, who revitalizes the game and arrives at 16-18.

It is the Gialloblù wall that takes the reins in hand with Squarcini, Haak and Cook who widen the gap until 16-22. It seems done, but there is some inaccuracy on the ball change. The Igor cancels two set points, Haak takes care of the third.