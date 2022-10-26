From the first trip of the season the Prosecco Doc Imoco returns with more doubts than certainties and a couple of points, which in any case are good for the classification.

Santarelli shuffles the cards, as he had made it clear on Sunday evening, and lined up Wolosz, Haak, Lubian, Squarcini, Cook, Gray, De Gennaro at the start. Musso also changed something, compared to the victory in Florence, again inserting Monza in the direction, in place of the injured Lloyd, opposite Montibeller, central Olivotto and Zakchaiou, Omoruyi and Degradi in place 4, Zannoni free.

The panthers at the start seem not to have lost brilliance compared to the good debut against Bergamo and immediately go ahead 6-2. However, some cracks can already be seen and come, once again, from the service. Haak, Cook, Gray are wrong and their mistakes add to the difficulties in the second line. Busto gains confidence, draws at 9 and extends up to 21-16.

Conegliano is not very tidy and Santarelli has to call twice for time. He asks for deep and high attacks and, trivially, gets them. Cook begins (ace), Haak continues, Squarcini arrives with the first wall of the game, Gray equalizes and overtakes. Degradi’s mistake makes the Gialloblù bench breathe a good sigh of relief. Conegliano’s game in the second set is overall more fluid, even if the errors are two more (9 against 7 in the first set). Haak takes the pace and measures better and better, Lubian and Squarcini push very hard to serve and then raise their voices with fast and early times. Busto frays along the way and relies almost exclusively on Montibeller, making himself too predictable in the schemes.

Cook and Gray struggle in attack, but Wolosz continues to involve them. The Prosecco Doc Imoco always remains ahead in the score with an advantage of 3-4 points until the central phase of the set. Bust gets closer on 10-9 and 13-15. But the final is all from Veneto, with a 10-5 run, closed by two other points from Haak. The hosts play the last cards showing a lot of pride and also a good dose of technique. It is the former Omoruyi with three consecutive points who revives the hopes of the warm Bustocco crowd, signing the overtaking from 7-9 to 10-9.

The panthers seem to be content with staying in balance and in fact remains point to point up to 18 all. Here Santarelli changes both spikers, inserting Plummer and Gennari to have a pinch of energy and liveliness in the final set, but the blue suffers heavily in reception and Busto goes on 23-20, also thanks to the entry of Lualdi, best friend of Paola Egonu. Gray and Cook return, but it’s too late.

The positive inertia of the butterflies extends to the fourth set. Bust immediately goes 6-3, Conegliano stitches up 8-8, then the butterflies go back 16-13. Bardaro also enters with Gennari and De Kruijf, the panthers return below at 18-19, but they cannot find the break that would be needed. Bust pushes with Degradi and Omoruyi, while Haak continues to argue with his serve. Gennari’s mistake in fact delivers the match to a tiebreaker.

After the initial 3-3, Montibeller and Omoruyi sign a heavy 5-0 run. Santarelli raises the wall with Plummer and finds valuable points with De Kruijf and Haak (8-9). Lualdi answers, but the walls of Wolosz, Squarcini, Haak and Plummer extinguish Busto’s hopes and return the panthers to a smile.