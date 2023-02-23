Home Sports Conference: 3-2 at Sporting Braga, Fiorentina in the round of 16 – Calcio
Sports

by admin
(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 23 – Fiorentina beat Sporting Braga 3-2 (1-2) at home, in the second leg of the Playoffs of the Football Conference League, and won qualification for the round of 16 of the tournament. In the first leg, in Portugal, the Viola won 4-0. (HANDLE).

