Nightmare night for the Viola who collapse in the second half on the Basaksehir field and end up in ten for the expulsion of Ikoné. They are now last in the group

Black evening for the violets. Fiorentina lost 3-0 in Turkey against Basaksehir, on the second day of Group A of the Conference League: Gurler’s brace (bad mistake by Gollini on the second goal) and Traoré’s trio at the end of the game decided. After the draw in the first match against Riga, the situation is complicated for the Viola, currently last with only one point, just like the Latvians.

Equilibrium — Few emotions and no goals in the first half. The Italian team tries to send some signals at the start, but knocks on Sengezer’s side only at 27 ‘, with Saponara’s right-footed shot, from the edge of the area: weak and central conclusion, easy to neutralize. Basaksehir waits and responds at the half-hour mark with Chouiar: the Frenchman’s shot from outside ends up high, without worrying Gollini. The Viola keep possession, but the field is difficult and the problems in the goal area do not help: Cabral remains isolated, the ideas of Terzic and Venuti on the outside lanes are not enough to break the compactness of Belozoglu’s men. At half-time, balance dominates.

Turkish shot — Fiorentina does not affect the front and Italian puts in fresh forces to look for the steering. Cabral out at the beginning of the second half, space for Jovic. The Viola then try to raise the center of gravity, but the right acceleration is missing and in the 57th minute the home team’s advantage arrives with Burler. Corner kick, touch in the area of ​​Ndayishimiye and right of the attacker, good at piercing Gollini. The goal gives confidence to Emre’s team, which begins to manage the ball with ease. Italian changes again (outside Maleh and Terzic, inside Barak and Biraghi), the turning point is not seen. At 71 ‘, the colossal mess of Gollini gives the doubling to the hosts. The purple goalkeeper tows, out of the area and looks for the dribble: Gurler pounces on the ball and scores 2-0 with an empty net. The bad night of the Tuscans ends with the expulsion of Ikoné (76 ‘) for an entry with a straight leg on Touba (direct red for the attacker, already booked in the first half) and with the trio on the counterattack of Traoré in the 90’ . See also Rome: ticket of the final in Tirana to the fans present in Bodo

whistles — And at the end of the match, the 50 Viola fans present in Istanbul booed and challenged the Fiorentina players. When they approached the fans they were filled with insults, so much so that Biraghi and his companions remained motionless for a few seconds under the guest sector before returning head down to the locker room.

September 15, 2022 (change September 15, 2022 | 23:33)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

