Conference call of the 25th round from 6.10 p.m

In the Admiral 2nd league there are six games of the 25th round on Friday. The Young Violets host Sturm Graz II, FAC Wien meets SV Lafnitz at home, Rapid Wien II plays Kapfenberg, Amstetten hosts Flyeralarm Admira and Vienna hosts SV Horn.

These games can be seen from 6.10 p.m. via conference call in ORF Sport + and in the live stream. Transmission begins at 5:55 p.m.

The duel between GAK and FC Blau-Weiß Linz follows at 8.30 p.m., the match can be seen live on ORF Sport + and in the live stream. Transmission begins at 8:15 p.m.

scores in sport.ORF.at/fussball