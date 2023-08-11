Conference League: Austria wins thanks to Huskovic braces

Huskovic only made his starting eleven comeback against Austria Lustenau at the weekend after his serious car accident in October, also played as a central striker in Warsaw and became the match winner. In top scorer style, the 20-year-old took the lead after a cross from Dominik Fitz and headed a cross from Manuel Polster to make it 2-0.

Austria coach Michael Wimmer surprised the line-up. Manfred Fischer, who had played all five games so far, was only on the bench for the time being. Even without the regular captain, the violets implemented their promise to be courageous and work well against the ball very well.

Legia defense bug exploited

The early attack quickly brought success. After a bad pass from Juergen Elitim in his own penalty area, Fitz Huskovic served ideally and he only needed to push in for his first European Cup goal.

Reinhold Ranftl and Huskovic (16th each) had good chances to make it 2-0 before the Polish runner-up and record champion also became a threat. Goalkeeper Christian Früchtl saved the lead several times, especially when Pawel Wszolek fired a shot from ten meters out, but Früchtl was able to clear with a foot defense (33′).

Austria were also lucky shortly before the break when referee Pierre Gaillouste did not classify a tackle by Lucas Galvao in the penalty area from behind against Wszolek as a foul.

Defense solid for the time being, Huskovic follows suit

Legia made the game after the change of sides, Austria, who had to replace defender Tin Plavotic in the early minutes, were mostly secure on the defensive. The Wimmer-Elf attacked again and again and was successful with it. Huskovic headed in a cross from the cushion that had been substituted during the break to make it 2-0.

Warsaw then intensified their offensive efforts again and put the guests under pressure, but Pekhart missed (57′, 79′) and the excellent Früchtl was once again on the post (57′, 77′). On the other side, Silva Kani ran alone to the home goal, but failed (86th).

Later goal of Poland

It should take revenge, Muci gives the Poles more hope with his header. Nevertheless, Austria has the best chance of winning the third duel with Legia after 2004 and 2006. Should Austria manage to get promoted, they will play Midtjylland from Denmark or Omonia Nicosia on August 24th and 31st for a place in the group stage. Omonia won the first leg in Cyprus 1-0.

Comments on the game:

Michael Wimmer (Austria coach): “We played well. The team did what we wanted to do: stand defensively compact and wait for the transition moments. That worked well, and that’s how the first goal came. If we had possession of the ball, we could have done it that little bit better that we had a little more relief. Otherwise you can be very satisfied with the performance of the team. The team showed that they are a unit.”

Muharem Huskovic (two-time Austria goal scorer): “After the first goal, I wanted to cry. Everything that was happening to me all around took me with it, it wasn’t always easy. Especially at the beginning you don’t see where the journey is going, but if you stick with it and believe in yourself, everything comes back from above. Today was the day.”

Christian Fruchtl (Austria goalkeeper): “An amazing game. It was a real witch’s cauldron, the atmosphere was really great for 90 minutes. It’s great when you can help the team like that. Unfortunately we got another one, but we can get over that. We’re going into the next game with a 2-1 lead, we want to offer the same at home and get through to the next round.”

Conference League Qualifier, Third Round 1st Leg

Thursday:

Legia Warsaw – Austria Vienna 1: 2 (0: 1)

Polish Army Stadium, 29,000; SR Gaillouste (FRA)

Torfolge:

0:1 Huskovic (11.)

0:2 Huskovic (56.)

1:2 Muci (87.)

Legion: Tobiasz – Pankov (37./Jedrzejczyk), Augustyniak, Ribeiro – Wszolek, Slisz (60./Rosolek), Elitim (74./Celhaka), Kun (73./Baku) – Josue, Gual (60./Muci) – pekhart

Austria: Früchtl – Plavotic (6./Handl), Martins, Galvao – Ranftl, Braunöder, Holland, Potzmann (46./Polster) – Gruber (67./Fischer), Fitz (89./Guenouche) – Huskovic (67./Kani )

Yellow cards: Pekhart or Potzmann, Ranftl

Second leg on August 17 (7 p.m., live on ORF1) in Vienna, promoted team in the play-off against Midtjylland (DEN) or Omonia Nicosia (CYP)

