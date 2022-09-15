The Dutch hold the top of the group tightly, the Turks beat Cluj, the Slovaks fall in Armenia

The teams of the main European leagues take to the field at 21. The second day of the group stage of the Conference League, however, began at 18.45 with the matches valid for groups E, F, G and H. The afternoon closes without even a draw: Az Alkmaar and Dnipro, Djurgardens and Gent, Slavia Praga and Sivasspor, Basel and Pyunik win.

Group E — AZ Alkmaar held onto the top of the group tightly, winning 4-1 against Vaduz. At 19 ‘Barasi opens the scoring, center forward born in 2003, but the advantage of the Dutch lasts just 3’: Goelze immediately brings the Liechtenstenians back on an equal footing with a shot from the edge on Cicek’s assist. AZ gets up again in the final game: Beukema, forgotten in the center of the area by the opposing defenders, jumps higher than anyone and, with his head, gives him three points. Vaduz feel the blow, AZ spreads in recovery with the goals of Sugawara and Kerkez. In the same group, SC Dnipro won 3-1 at Apollon Limassol: Rubchynskyi, Dovbyk and Busanello scored, in the second half Pittas stamped the goal of the flag for the Cypriots.

Group F — Molde loses 3-2 in Sweden, bending in recovery to the attack of Djurgardens. At 39 ‘Fofana unlocks the match on a penalty kick, awarded for Lofgren’s foul on Brynhildsen. In the second half, the Swedes overturn the score: Doumbouya equalized with a gored one step away from the goal line, in the 57th minute Fofana was sent off for a double yellow card. The 2-1 was born from an intuition of Eriksson, who surprised the opposing defense with a free-kick from the edge quickly beaten. The 32-year-old serves Banda in the area, who passes the opposing goalkeeper with a central shot. Molde did not give up, at 77 ‘equalized with Berivik but then messed up in defense. In full recovery the Durgardens in fact marks the final 3-2, the result of a series of rebounds and the winning leg of Asoro. The Swedes fly to the top of Group F on equal points with Gent, who won 3-0 against Shamrock Rovers. Already at 9 ‘of play, the former AC Milan player Hauge and his team mates put the game down. Cuypers immediately signs the 1-0, Odjidja-Ofoe doubles in the 18th minute. The Belgian is in excellent form and, in the second half, he finds a personal double with a trip that ends up below seven. See also Abraham's goal, Mourinho unleashed on the bench and the final party. Highlights

Group G — Slavia Praga pass against Ballkani after a match (indeed, once upon a time) full of emotions. The first 20 ‘are quite balanced, then Krasniqi opens the dance in favor of the guests. Jurasek equalized in the 26th minute, Korenica made 1-2 three minutes later. The Czechs get up with Olayinka and Masopust, at the end of the first half the result is already 3-2. After the interval almost nothing happens, Slavia takes home a precious success. The match between Cluj and Sivasspor was decidedly less lively, ending with a score of 0-1: the Turks just needed Max Gradel’s goal, from a penalty kick, in the 28th minute.

Group H — The Lithuanians of Zalgiris resist for an hour before giving in to the plays of the Basel baby talents. Mamic even touches the 1-0 but hits the crossbar, at 62 ‘Zeqiri brings the rossoblù forward with a goal like a true center-forward: Males arrives on the bottom right with an excellent play, then fishes the 23-year-old striker in the middle of the area . Zeqiri’s turn is worth three points for Basel, which thus conquers the solitary top of the group. Nothing to do, however, for Kucka’s Slovan Bratislava, which goes ko in Armenia against Pyunik. The hosts scored two goals in one minute, between 35 ‘and 36’ with Dashyan and Otubanjo.

September 15, 2022 (change September 15, 2022 | 21:48)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

