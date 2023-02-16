news-txt”>

”Many teams can aspire to go all the way in this competition, it’s too early to say who can win in the end, we will certainly fight because we care so much and want to go”. This was said by Vincenzo Italiano speaking from the Estadio Municipal in Braga where Fiorentina will face the Portuguese team tomorrow for the first leg play-off of the Conference League. ”We know we’re facing a valuable opponent – continued the Viola coach – that’s why we’ll need the utmost attention because the goal is to make sense of the second leg. We will try to give even more respect to the championship where what we are doing is not enough”.

ANSA agency The gra director of the Viola match in Portugal has changed (ANSA)

Among the summoned there is Brekalo grappling with a slight resentment. As for Nico Gonzalez, caught in a disco on Sunday evening after the defeat in Turin against Juve, Italiano said: ”He will be fined according to an internal code, but the case has been resolved, the boy has apologised”.