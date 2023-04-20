Conference League: catching up leads Alkmaar to the semi-finals

Alkmaar had equalized the 0-2 deficit from the first leg after just 13 minutes: Vangelis Pavlidis put together an early brace (5’/penalty, 13′). The third goal to progress after 90 minutes did not succeed. This seemed to have fallen in extra time, but Jens Odgaard’s goal in the 112th minute was disallowed for being clearly offside.

In the penalty shoot-out, Alkmaar’s goalie Mathew Ryan became the acclaimed match winner for the hosts. The Dutchman’s Australian goalkeeper saved Belgian attempts from veteran Jan Verthongen and Killian Sardella, while Alkmaar’s attempts all went into the net. Alkmaar had already made it into a European semi-final in 2005, at that time in the UEFA Cup.

Pavlidis converts an early penalty to 1-0 The Dutch took the lead from the penalty spot in the sixth minute.

Fiorentina secured their semi-final ticket with a 2-3 home defeat by Lech Poznan. Before that, the Italians just escaped an overtime, although they won the first leg at Lech Poznan 4-1. Afonso Sousa (9th), Kristoffer Velde (65th/penalty) and Artur Sobiech (69th) made the Poles believe in promotion for a long time. The Serie A club then reduced the deficit to 2:3 through Riccardo Sottil (78′) and Gaetano Castrovilli (92′).

Also West Ham and Basel in the semifinals

At London’s Olympic Stadium, KAA Gent had a glimpse of an upset against West Ham after a 1-1 draw in the first leg after Hugo Cuypers put the visitors ahead in the 26th minute. But Michail Antonio managed to equalize for the “Hammers” before the break (37th). After changing sides, the English made things clear in just eight minutes. First Lucas Paqueta scored from the penalty spot (55′), then captain Declan Rice almost halfway after a solo effort (58′), and finally Antonio tied his brace to 4:1 (63′) with a shot in the back corner.

FC Basel was the last team to qualify for the semi-finals: the Swiss won 2-1 at OGC Nice after extra time, the first leg ended 2-2. After the early lead for Nice by Gaetan Laborde (9th), Jean-Kevin Augustin Basel promoted to extra time just before the end (86th), in which Kasim Adams (98th) finally became the much acclaimed match winner for the guests.