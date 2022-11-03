Fiorentina dominate in Latvia, drop the trio and file the RFS Riga practice in the first half: viola immediately ahead with Barak, in the final two minutes Cabral and Saponara close the accounts. In the second half Viola controls and Terracciano is exalted with two super interventions. Despite the victory, the Italian team closes the group in 2nd place in group A of the Conference League due to the concomitant 3-1 success of Basaksehir against the Scots of Hearts: Turks first for goal difference in direct clashes. Fiorentina will thus have to play the playoffs against the relegated from the Europa League. Immediate downhill game for the lilies at the Skonto Stadion. At the first shot on goal, Fiorentina unlocks it, thanks to a header by Barak that overtakes Steinbors. The guests controlled the game to their liking and almost doubled first with Barak and then with a perky Ikoné on the right but imprecise in the shot. The Latvians show up with Ilic in the 38th minute but his header ends at the bottom and at the end of the first fraction, between 45 ‘and 47’, Fiorentina scores twice before Cabral takes advantage of the heel assist of Barak and makes 0-2, then Saponara drops the set in the recovery with a wonderful shot from outside.

Concluded the first half, the recovery becomes a sort of exhibition and an opportunity to test some of the less used players. Inside the young White and with him Zurkowski, a possible market man in January, and not only: the moment of the European debut for the baby striker Distefano, born in 2003, is also granted more than half an hour. There is also glory for Terracciano, who has to get his gloves dirty around halfway through the second half, with three interventions in the space of a few minutes, two of which (on Lipuscek first and then on Emerson) of great quality. The game drags on to its end without other big jolts, for the Fiorentina party at the triple whistle which, however, is only halfway: the Basaksehir does not make false steps and with the victory of the Turks over Hearts for the Italian team is second place and additional round, against relegated from the Europa League.