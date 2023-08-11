Conference League: Huskovic is back as a match winner

In the first leg of the third qualifying round, Huskovic converted a cross from Dominik Fitz for an early lead (11th) and also scored the 2-0 (56th) after a cross from Manuel Polster. Despite the late goal by Ernest Muci (87th), Austria has the best chance of moving into the play-off.

“I’m just really happy for the boy when you know his story and how he worked his way up. You can see what joie de vivre he has, he enjoys kicking,” explained Austria coach Michael Wimmer, who, despite concerns about the long-suffering talent, also relied on Huskovic in the second half. Because “he wanted to go out at half-time because he was flat. I said he has to stay on it,” said Wimmer. After his second goal, he finally took it off the field in the 67th minute.

IMAGO/Newspix/Piotr Kucza Muharem Huskovic scored a header in the 56th minute to make it 2-0

Wimmer’s trust pays off

Huskovic repaid Wimmer’s trust in the best football currency. The 20-year-old had three brief appearances to his credit when the spot in the center of the attack was vacated by striker Tabakovic’s departure to German second division side Hertha BSC. Wimmer relied on Huskovic, who made his comeback in the starting eleven in the 2-0 win in Lustenau on Sunday and now followed up with his first brace for Austria in Warsaw.

“After the first goal I would have cried,” said the match winner after the game. “Everything that happened to me all around took me away, it wasn’t always easy. Especially at the beginning you don’t see where the journey is going, but if you stick with it and believe in yourself, everything comes back from above. Today was the day.”

Car accident stopped Huskovic

The goals in Warsaw – apart from the cup – were Huskovic’s first since October 9 last year, when he put Austria ahead in the 2-1 derby win against Rapid. Three days later, his ascent was abruptly halted. Together with his girlfriend, he crashed into the rear of a truck on the south-eastern autobahn (A3) near Pottendorf.

The then U19 team player, who missed the finals the previous summer with a muscle injury, suffered a ruptured spleen, concussion and a torn posterior cruciate ligament. As a precautionary measure, he was put into artificial deep sleep in the Baden State Clinic.

The months of suffering only interrupted his career, on Thursday he really showed his great potential again for the first time. Much to the delight of his colleagues. “Everyone knows what a difficult history he has. He worked and was always positive. The boys are happy for him and so am I,” said veteran James Holland.

Conference League Qualifier, Third Round 1st Leg

Thursday:

Legia Warsaw – Austria Vienna 1: 2 (0: 1)

Polish Army Stadium, 29,000; SR Gaillouste (FRA)

Torfolge:

0:1 Huskovic (11.)

0:2 Huskovic (56.)

1:2 Muci (87.)

Legion: Tobiasz – Pankov (37./Jedrzejczyk), Augustyniak, Ribeiro – Wszolek, Slisz (60./Rosolek), Elitim (74./Celhaka), Kun (73./Baku) – Josue, Gual (60./Muci) – pekhart

Austria: Früchtl – Plavotic (6./Handl), Martins, Galvao – Ranftl, Braunöder, Holland, Potzmann (46./Polster) – Gruber (67./Fischer), Fitz (89./Guenouche) – Huskovic (67./Kani )

Yellow cards: Pekhart or Potzmann, Ranftl

Second leg on August 17 (7 p.m., live on ORF1) in Vienna, promoted team in the play-off against Midtjylland (DEN) or Omonia Nicosia (CYP)