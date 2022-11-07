Home Sports Conference League, Lazio’s opponent: all about Cluj
Conference League, Lazio’s opponent: all about Cluj

The Romanians have already eliminated Sarri’s team from the 2019-20 Europa League, they will try again at the Conference playoffs

A game already seen. In the Conference League playoffs (to be played on 16 and 23 February) Lazio will face the Romanians of Cluj. Between the two there is a recent precedent: in the 2019-20 Europa League group the Biancocelesti lost the first leg 2-1, winning the return 1-0 (Bastos and Correa on the net). That year the team coached by Inzaghi at the time finished third in the group, with Cluj managing to qualify for the next round.

See also  Transfer market Inter, striker in 72 hours: Thuram faded, Correa close

