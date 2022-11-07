A game already seen. In the Conference League playoffs (to be played on 16 and 23 February) Lazio will face the Romanians of Cluj. Between the two there is a recent precedent: in the 2019-20 Europa League group the Biancocelesti lost the first leg 2-1, winning the return 1-0 (Bastos and Correa on the net). That year the team coached by Inzaghi at the time finished third in the group, with Cluj managing to qualify for the next round.