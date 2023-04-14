news-txt”>

With a sumptuous performance and four goals scored, two in the first and the others in the second half, Fiorentina beat Lech Poznan so far unbeaten in their own stadium and mortgage the passage to the Conference League semifinals. For Vincenzo Italiano’s team it is the ninth consecutive victory in the European competition, 13th consecutive positive result, to seal a truly magical period.

Despite the chaos of the Miejski Stadion, the Viola took just three minutes and 20 seconds to unlock the result: on Nico Gonzalez’s great shot rejected on the post, Cabral was ready for the tenth goal since the beginning of 2023. The Italian had asked to approach this he played with attention and maturity and it paid off, his team continued to push, nearly doubling the lead with Brekalo (first time starter) who hit the post in the 20th minute. Precisely on the reversal of the game, the Poles took advantage of a little space and found an equal with Velde with a shot from the edge: from then Terracciano and his teammates will run few risks.

The conceded goal didn’t affect Fiorentina’s solidity which continued to grind the game and create chances in the opposing area: an attitude that paid off. Shortly before the break Gonzalez headed an assist from Biraghi to bring his team forward (ninth goal of the season for the Argentine) and shortly after Cabral devoured the opportunity for the trio. The Italian had started by raising Milenkovic among the starters with Ranieri (preferred to Igor) in defense and Amrabat in the middle with Mandragora, while Bonaventura won the run-off with Barak. Lech Poznan had to give up a starter just before the match: UEFA decided to suspend Bartosz Salamon for three months for a positive test for chlorthalidone that emerged in recent weeks: the Polish club has already announced an appeal but in the meantime the defender cannot train and play.

At the start of the second half, the Viola lost Gonzalez, hit hard in the knee in a clash, in his place by Ikoné. And Bonaventura’s goal was born from an idea from the Frenchman, a spectacular fireball from outside the box. Then Ikoné himself shortly thereafter stamped poker for an evening to be remembered.