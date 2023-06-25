Conference League: Osasuna facing expulsion

As of: 06/24/2023 6:35 p.m

CA Osasuna faces banning from the Conference League by UEFA. The club reacted angrily and fought a mud fight with the Spanish FA – Athletic Bilbao could be the beneficiary.

Club Atlético Osasuna has had one of its most successful seasons. In the Spanish Copa del Rey, Osasuna reached the final against Real Madrid, held a 1-1 draw for a long time and narrowly lost 2-1. In the Spanish league, Osasuna was seventh in the table and reached the playoffs of the Europa Conference League.

But the joy is gone. As the club itself announced, inspectors from the UEFA Disciplinary Body recommended to the panel that CA Osasuna be expelled.

Osasuna’s side before the 2023 cup final against Real Madrid

It’s about match-fixing in 2014

The background is a case of match-fixing from the 2013/14 season. In the relegation battle, Osasuna’s club leadership paid Betis Sevilla players a kind of incentive bonus to win against Valladolid, one of Osasuna’s rivals. In the end, Osasuna was relegated anyway, the case ended up in court and led to several prison sentences in 2020.

Osasuna now sees itself as a victim of the machinations of the club’s leadership at the time. “The club does not share UEFA’s conclusion,” Osasuna wrote in a statement announcing an appeal “to fight for his rights to the last instance.” UEFA’s possible decision is unfairly directed against leaders who “rebuilt the club with honesty” nine years after the events.

Why the punishment comes nine years later

But why are UEFA’s investigations into Osasuna only now for offenses from 2014? UEFA rules state: Clubs found guilty of match-fixing in this regard at national or international level since the 2007 UEFA Statutes came into force, will be banned for one season. It is Osasuna’s first European campaign since 2006/07, so only now can the club be punished at international level.

UEFA headquarters Nyon – the rules include the suspension of Osasuna.

Osasuna accuses UEFA of double standards. “Strong with the weak and weak with the strong,” the club commented on the procedure. What is meant is that big clubs get away with similar offenses without such draconian penalties from Osasuna’s point of view. UEFA is currently investigating without a result against FC Barcelona, ​​which had paid a referee official from the Spanish football association RFEF for “advice” for years. Osasuna is now openly criticizing the RFEF.

Osasuna: RFEF protects Barcelona, ​​not us

Osasuna accused the RFEF of not supporting the club in the process and of having passed on information to the media that would have contributed to prejudice. The RFEF replied that it was “a disgrace, a lack of respect and misconduct that the club are trying to implicate the RFEF in the matter”. An apology is expected, wrote the association, whose president Luis Rubiales is also UEFA vice-president.

Osasuna responded with the opposite of an apology. Rubiales has repeatedly spoken out favorably in the Barcelona case, although the investigation at UEFA had long since begun. In the case of Osasuna, however, Rubiales referred to an obligation to remain neutral. “An exercise in cynicism,” Osasuna called Rubiales’ behavior, which is now added to the “pain of injustice.”

RFEF President Luis Rubiales

Failed in the Champions League at Hamburger SV in 2006

Osasuna’s European history is quickly told so far. The best season was 2006/07: At that time the club qualified for the Champions League and failed there on away goals at Hamburger SV. Osasuna was relegated to the UEFA Cup and only lost out there in the semifinals against Sevilla FC.

Hamburg’s Vincent Kompany (l.) against Osasuna’s Roberto Soldado in the 2006/07 Champions League qualifier

Osasuna had previously played in the UEFA Cup three other times, and in 1991/92 the club knocked out VfB Stuttgart from the competition. The 2023/24 season was supposed to be Osasuna’s sixth European Cup season, and Eintracht Frankfurt would also be a possible opponent in the Conference League. This is now in danger of failing.

Stuttgart’s Matthias Sammer in the 1991 UEFA Cup match against Osasuna

Athletic Bilbao would be the beneficiaries

If the UEFA Disciplinary Body decides accordingly and an appeal is unsuccessful, Athletic Bilbao would be the Spanish club in the Conference League play-offs. UEFA rules state that an ineligible club is replaced by the next best club in the domestic league table. Bilbao finished eighth behind Osasuna.

