Conference League playoff draw: Eintracht Frankfurt meets Hapoel Beer-Sheva or Levski Sofia

Status: 07.08.2023 2:26 p.m

Eintracht Frankfurt meets either Israeli team Hapoel Beer-Sheva or Levski Sofia from Bulgaria in the playoffs for the Conference League.

The matches for the play-offs of the Conference League were drawn in Nyon on Monday. Eintracht Frankfurt meets either Hapoel Beer-Sheva from Israel or PFC Levski Sofia from Bulgaria.

It will only be known in two weeks’ time who Eintracht will have to play against: the first leg of the third qualifying round will take place on Thursday, with the second leg scheduled for a week later (August 17). Whoever prevails in the game between Beer-Sheva and Levski Sofia meets Eintracht.

Sports director Markus Krösche didn’t want to talk about an easy task – it doesn’t exist “in this phase of the season and the fact that we have a play-off game”. Both Beer-Sheva and Sofia would have their qualities. The fact that the second leg will be played in front of their own fans is “certainly not a disadvantage”.

Eintracht already seeded for play-offs

Eintracht have to play away first, with the first leg taking place on Thursday (24 August) in Israel or Bulgaria. A week later (August 31), the winner of the match between Beer-Sheva and Sofia comes to the Frankfurt Waldstadion. Changes to the exact dates are theoretically still possible. All games will be scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday, at 6 p.m.

A total of 32 teams are still competing in the third qualifying round for a place in the play-offs. Eintracht is one of five teams already seeded for this round.

