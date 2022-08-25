The Italian striker scores again, after last week’s goal: great touch on the fly at the near post, Viborg beaten

Gianluca Scamacca strikes again. Again the owner, like Angelo Ogbonna, in the return of the preliminary round of the Conference League in Denmark against Viborg, the blue as in the first leg scores the goal with which West Ham inaugurates their triumph, this time a 3-0 that is worth the access to the group stage of the Conference League (draw tomorrow at 2 pm).

the goal — Scamacca hits the mark in the 22nd minute, after having already had an opportunity previously: Soucek from the right needs a nice low ball and Gianluca at the near post anticipates Zaletel and puts in. The Conference League is really good for him: as in the first leg, the Italian center forward took advantage of the opportunity to show off, score and show David Moyes that he is ready to have more minutes in the Premier League too. Also because Scamacca, deployed in the center of the attack, also put a hand on Benrahma’s 2-0, making the bank for the long postponement of the goalkeeper Areola who gave way to the action closed with the second goal. In the 65 minutes he remained on the pitch, Scamacca did everything he had to.

ogbonna — Like Ogbonna, who, however, played 90 minutes, his first full game after breaking his right knee cruciate in November. Even on the eve of Moyes (who did not have Emerson, the third Italian of the Hammers who arrived when the deadline for registering players for the preliminary had already expired) he reiterated how Ogbonna still needs a few weeks before being considered fully recovered, but these 90 ‘is an injection of confidence and the confirmation that the 34-year-old is ready to take back that important role in the center of the defense he had before getting hurt. And West Ham, who have scored 6 goals in two cup games but haven’t scored or won in the Premier League yet, need him too. See also Li Jinyu's first show welcomes the start of the NHK Army's full firepower and defense needs to be improved

25 August – 21:59

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

