Conference League, the matches of the quarterfinals: calendar and times

Tomorrow, Thursday 20 April 2023, the second leg of the quarter-finals. On Sky and in streaming on NOW all the matches, also thanks to Diretta Gol, to follow the matches at the same time. An Italian team on the pitch, Fiorentina al Franchi against Lech Poznan, live from 6.45pm, also live on Sky Sport 4K

Tomorrow, Thursday 20 April, come back UEFA Europa Conference League, with the second leg of the quarterfinals. On Sky and streaming on NOW all live matches thanks to Direct Goalto follow the meetings simultaneously at the two different times, at 6.45pm and at 9pm. A committed Italian team, the Fiorentinawhich will host the Poles of the Franchi Lech Poznaństarting at 18.45. In the first leg, in Poland, a clear victory for the “Viola” for 4-1.