Conference League, the matches of the quarterfinals: calendar and times

Conference League, the matches of the quarterfinals: calendar and times

Tomorrow, Thursday 20 April 2023, the second leg of the quarter-finals. On Sky and in streaming on NOW all the matches, also thanks to Diretta Gol, to follow the matches at the same time. An Italian team on the pitch, Fiorentina al Franchi against Lech Poznan, live from 6.45pm, also live on Sky Sport 4K

THE HIGHLIGHTS OF LECH POZNAN-FIORENTINA 1-4

Tomorrow, Thursday 20 April, come back UEFA Europa Conference League, with the second leg of the quarterfinals. On Sky and streaming on NOW all live matches thanks to Direct Goalto follow the meetings simultaneously at the two different times, at 6.45pm and at 9pm. A committed Italian team, the Fiorentinawhich will host the Poles of the Franchi Lech Poznaństarting at 18.45. In the first leg, in Poland, a clear victory for the “Viola” for 4-1.

Su Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 24, NOW e Sky Sport 4K, at 18.00 and at 23.00, Education pre e post matchalso for the UEFA Europa League, with Leo DiBello in conduction; with him Alessandro Del Piero, Beppe Bergomi, Stefano De Grandis e Andrew Marinozzi. On Sky Sport 24, the studio will also be broadcast at 8pm, which will act as a post for the 6.45pm matches and as a pre-match for the 9.00pm ones.

