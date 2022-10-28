Slovacko-Cologne postponed. Three points also for Hearts, Slavia Prague and Slovan Bratislava

Francesco Calvi-Simone Cesarei

The fifth day of the Conference League opens with the successes of Nice and Az Alkmaar over Partizan Belgrade and Vaduz. Many draws: 1-1 between Austria Vienna and Lech Poznan, 2-2 between Anderlecht and Steaua Bucharest, same result of Villarreal-Hapoel Beer Sheva. On the other hand, the match between Slovacko and Cologne was postponed, the fog descended on the Mestsky stadium too thick. Many surprises and some verdicts in the matches at 21.

GROUP A — In the Fiorentina group the match, useless for qualification, between Hearts of Midlothian and Riga ends 2-1. The hosts unlocked it after only three minutes of play with Shankland, who bags into an empty net. Less than ten minutes, and Halliday’s doubling comes with a long shot deflected by a Latvian player. The Riga, however, reacts to the 39 ‘shortens with another shot from outside, this time from Friesenbichler, who slips into the intersection.

GROUP B — In the early afternoon, Anderlecht win against Steaua Bucharest and move to +1 from the Danes and to second place in the group. Despite the goal scored in London against the Hammers, Sebastiano Esposito starts from the bench. Owners, however, the former Romanist Diawara and the former Lazio Hoedt. The goal that unlocked the match was signed by Verschaeren in the 38th minute, who scored the 1-0 with a powerful shot on Murillo’s low-shot cross. At 60 ‘the newly entered Compagno equalized the score with a header. The new advantage of Anderlecht is signed by the former Tottenham Jan Vertonghen, who in the 75th minute overcomes his opponents and heads in the net. At 82 ‘the definitive 2-2 from Dawa arrives in the scrum, which gives Steaua a point. West Ham wins again in London, already qualified and certain of first place, overtakes even Silkeborg. Lanzini opens the scoring, who at 24 ‘of the first half transforms a penalty kick. See also Demystifying Manchester United's selection of coaches: 1 out of 8, Ten Hagbo is too expensive, and Rogers pulls his hips – yqqlm

Anderlecht-Steaua Bucarest 2-2

GROUP C — Villarreal are already arithmetically qualified, but in the 18.45 match they crush Hapoel Beer Sheva in their own half for 45 ‘. However, the Israelis go ahead with Tomer Hemed who transforms a penalty kick. But the 0-1 did not last long: in the 57th minute Chukwueze’s 1-1 arrived, good at finding the corner with a shot from the edge of the area, in the 70th minute Danjuma made the 2-1 with a left-handed to cross. But the emotions are not over: in full recovery Hemed transforms Hapoel’s 2-2 penalty, which keeps the Israelis’ hopes of qualification alive. Lech Poznan, on the other hand, is holding on to second place in the group, thanks to the draw achieved on the field of Austria Vienna. The hosts close to the advantage in the opening minutes with a shot from Teigl that hits the crossbar, in the second half the usual Ishak, with 4 goals in 5 games, signs the 0-1 with a touch in the small area. At 70 ‘the balance returns, because Austria Vienna takes advantage of a carelessness of the opponents. Keles steals the ball from a defender, enters the area and scores the final 1-1.

Villarreal-Hapoel Beer Sheva 2-2

Austria Vienna-Lech Poznan 1-1

GROUP D — Viti and Ramsey start off the bench, but Pèpè and the former Juventus player Lemina are enough for Nice to win (2-1) against Partizan Belgrade at Allianz Rivera. The Ivorian takes the French ahead in the 29th minute with a right in the low corner. Partizan pushes in search of a draw, which arrives in the 74th minute with Ricardo Gomes. The decisive goal was scored by Lemina, who in the final passed Popovic with a right deflected by an opposing defender. Nice thus reaches Partizan at the top, at 8 points, while the match between Slovacko and Cologne is postponed: the poor visibility of the Czechs on the field, caused by fog, at first forces the referee to postpone the whistle to 20 beginning. After just 11 minutes of play, however, the match was interrupted, and then postponed, due to the complaints of the players. See also Jacobs and Tamberi, their rebirth after injuries began in Pavia

Nice 2-1 Partizan Belgrade

Slovacko-Cologne postponed

GROUP E — AZ Alkmaar win three more points at home to Vaduz, bottom of the group. The Dutch win 1-2 and remain at the top with full points. The first goal is from Kerkez, who in the 50th minute receives the ball on the trocar, enters through the central streets and, face to face with the opposing goalkeeper, makes no mistake. The doubling is instead signed by Van Brederode, who puts the ball under 7. The goal is useless in the final of Hasler, author of the definitive 1-2. In the other match of the group Dnipro wins, passing the turn by beating Apollon thanks to Pilkhalyonok’s goal in the 39th minute.

Dnipro-Apollon Limassol 1-0

GROUP F — Round of 16 for Djurgarden, who overturns the double disadvantage against Molde. Brynhildsen opens in the 6 ‘, Kaasa doubles in the 21’, then comes the comeback of the Swedes: before the interval he shortens Edvardsen, then Asoro and Radetinac think about reversing the result. 1-1 between Shamrock Rovers and Gent: advantage of the hosts in the 3 ‘with Gaffney, Belgian equal in the 74’ with Hyun-Seok.

GROUP G — At the head of the group there is Sivasspor, who beat Cluj with a 3-0 without appeal. On 22 ‘Yatabare scores, Gradel doubles and the Turkish striker closes the score again on 73’. In Kosovo Slavia Praga passes, beating the Ballkani 0-1 thanks to Lingr’s goal in the 75th minute.

Balkans-Slavia Prague 0-1

GROUP H — Everything happens in Basel, between hosts and Zalgiris. Less than twenty minutes and the Swiss are already 2-0: in the 2 ‘of the first half Diouf scores with a nice shot from outside the box, then Males bags in the 18’ with a nice shot under the crossbar. The Lithuanians, however, react and first shorten with Oyewusi in the 43rd minute and then equalize it, again with the Lithuanian striker who signs his brace in the 62nd minute. Basel thus slipped to second place in the group, reached by Slovan Bratislava at 8. The Slovenians won 2-1 at home against Pyunik. Guest advantage in the 64th minute with Cociuc’s penalty, then everything changed in a minute: in the 84th minute he equalized with Kashia and less than sixty seconds later Ramirez signed the advantage using a mistake by the goalkeeper. See also Klopp: Talking about the way Tottenham plays is wrong

Slovan Bratislava-Pyunik 2-1