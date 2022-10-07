Second consecutive goal of the Italian, the Hammers see qualification approaching. The Turks, first in the Fiorentina group, score 0-0 with Riga. Nice wins 1-0 against Slovacko thanks to a goal from Pépé, while Sivasspor is mocked by Ballkani: 3-4 with two goals in the recovery

Francesco Calvi

Two fundamental goals, in just five days. After Saturday’s stamp in the Premier League, Gianluca Scamacca drags West Ham with another decisive goal, scored as a substitute in the third day of the Conference League. The Hammers beat Anderlecht (0-1) and held the top of group B. Riga held back Basaksehir, who returned from Latvia with a goalless draw: the Turks now have only 3 points ahead of Fiorentina. Baena, Danjuma and Morales (hat-trick) drag Villareal against Austria Vienna, Nice just need a goal from Pépé to win over Slovacko. AZ Alkmaar and Partizan Belgrade also win, respectively engaged with Apollon Limassol and Cologne.

Group A — Thanks to the victory against Hearts, Fiorentina (4 points) is getting closer to qualification and shortens the distance from the leaders Basaksehir (7 points). On the pitch with the usual Okaka at the center of the attack, the Turks dominate at home to Riga but do not find the way to goal: the final score is 0-0.

Group B — Saturday's goal against Wolverhampton was not enough for Gianluca Scamacca to carve out a starting shirt in the Lotto Park match. Moyes relies on Ogbonna and Emerson Palmieri in defense, forward makes room for the trident made up of Bowen, Antonio and Benrahma. The Algerian stings but does not score, Anderlecht counterattacks with Verschaeren. At half-time, however, the score is still 0-0. At 70 'the decisive move: out Benrahma and Antonio, in Scamacca and Paquetà. After less than ten minutes, Lucas serves Gianluca in the center of the area. The ex Sassuolo turns with his right on the far post, where Crombugge just can't reach. In the final minutes, Areola performs a miracle on Fabio Silva: ends 0-1, West Ham is first in the standings with full points. In the same group, Silkeborg took advantage of the defeat of Anderlecht and moved to -1 from second place: the Danes found their first positive result in the Conference, scoring 5 goals against FCSB. Klynge, Kusk, Helenius, Thordarson and Adamsen score.

Group C — Baena opens the scoring in the 18 ‘, Danjuma doubles and Morales is exalted with a hat-trick in the final: Villareal wins 5-0 against Austria Vienna and rises to 9 points in the standings, +5 from Lech Poznan who remedies a draw without goals against Hapoel Beer Sheva.

Group D — Partizan Belgrade takes the stage, overtaking Nice and Cologne in the standings. The French – who had scored two draws in the first two outings – achieved a limited success at Slovacko: 0-1 with a goal from Pépé. The Serbs instead placed the coup in Germany, dragged by the winning gore of the young defender Markovic.

Group E — Dnipro and Valduz equalized (2-2, goals by Dovbyk, Fehr, Gasser and Pikhalyonok), AZ took advantage and put the qualification in the safe. The Dutch took the lead twice against Apollon Limassol (first with Odgaard, then with De Wit on a penalty kick), but the Cypriots remained in the game thanks to the winning conclusions of Joosten and Cabral. At 85 ‘comes the definitive 3-2 by Karlsson, who entered the field for 20 minutes.

Group F — Third useful result in three games for Djurgardens. For the Swedes, a header from Danielson in the final of the first half is enough to obtain a win (0-1) at Ghent. Molde also did well, unleashed (3-0) against Shamrock Rovers: the Norwegians’ trio was signed by Brynhildsen (brace) and Hussain.

Group G — Four teams at four points. Group G gives emotions, as well as the match between Sivasspor and Ballkani which ends 3-4 for the guests. Ulvestad scores 1-0 in the 1 ', in the 66th minute it is 1-3 with goals from Thaqi, Potoku and Korenica. Yesilyurt and Yatabare re-establish parity in the 92nd minute, but in the 94th minute Ballkani gets the better of scoring the final 3-4 with Krasniqi. Cluj also smiles, dragged by Janga (author of the 0-1) against Slavia Prague.

Group H — In the comparison with Vilnius FK, Pyunik scores a goal in time – first with Juninho, then with Otubanjo – and hooks Basel in first place in the group. The Swiss collapsed unexpectedly in the home match against Slovan Bratislava, which won 0-2: the goals from Pauschek and Cavric were decisive.