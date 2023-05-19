Conference League | Unfortunate incidents at West Ham

The most radical fans of the Dutch team attacked the relatives of the West Ham players in the stands

The footballers of the English team confronted the attackers and security had to intervene to prevent them from going further

The joy of the players West Ham for qualifying for the final of the Conference League with a solitary goal from Pablo Fornals in the field of THE Alkmaar marred by an unfortunate incident.

And it is that the most radical fans of the Dutch team attacked the relatives of the footballers in the stands, who confronted the attackers.

The stadium’s private security had to be fully used to prevent the footballers from jumping from the field into the stands and the conflict escalating further. And, at the same time, to protect the physical integrity of the relatives who were initially being attacked.