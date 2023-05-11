Home » Conference League: West Ham and Basel reverse deficit
Conference League: West Ham and Basel reverse deficit

Conference League: West Ham and Basel reverse deficit

West Ham United and FC Basel took a big step towards the final in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday. West Ham came from behind to win 2-1 at home against AZ Alkmaar, as did Basel at Fiorentina. Especially in Florence, the game was not for the faint of heart.

At the London Stadium, Alkmaar took the lead against West Ham just before half-time thanks to a goal from Tijjani Reijnders, who surprised goalkeeper Alphonse Areola with a long-range shot (41′). After the change of sides, “The Hammers” switched up a gear and were rewarded for the higher tempo. First, a converted penalty by Mohamed Said Benrahma (67th) made it 1-1. Striker Michail Antonio (75th) turned the tide and put the English in front, who also managed to keep the lead relatively safely over time.

In the second semi-final duel in Florence, Fiorentina dominated the game in front of a home crowd in the Artemio Franchi Stadium for long stretches in the first half. In the 25th minute, Arthur Cabral headed the Violets ahead, the Brazilian’s seventh goal in the Conference League. Basel managed to equalize with a remarkable solo effort by Andy Diouf (71st).

Both teams found opportunities in the closing stages. Zeki Amdouni, who had missed a chance shortly before, put the end in the 92nd minute and gave the visitors the away win, which gave the Swiss a very good starting position for the second leg in a week’s time at their home St. Jakob-Park.

