Confession of the Czech Wimbledon star! I was done, I even fell asleep

Tennis player Petra Kvitová described today’s duel of the 3rd round of Wimbledon against the Serbian Natalija Stevanovičová as a test of patience. After the 6:3, 7:5 victory, she told journalists that it was her calm head that decided her progress to the round of 16. Not only did the tournament’s top nine deal with their opponent’s different style and loudness during the game, but they also managed a rain break at the end of the second set. According to her, she fulfilled her duty by progressing among the top sixteen female tennis players, but she does not see herself as the favorite of the tournament.

