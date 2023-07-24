Home » Confession of the Slovakian star: The Tour is like a love story, now I’m glad it’s over
Confession of the Slovakian star: The Tour is like a love story, now I'm glad it's over

Done, done! Star Slovak cyclist Peter Sagan has completed his last Tour de France. He rode the old lady for the first time in 2012 and won a total of twelve stage victories during his career, bringing the green jersey for the winner of the points competition to the finish line seven times. But this year’s farewell Tour was more of a pain for the Slovak speedster and he himself admitted that the performances should have been better. “Finally we’re in Paris and I’m happy that it was my last Tour,” Sagan confided at the finish in front of the Eurosport cameras.

