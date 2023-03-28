Status: 03/27/2023 8:49 p.m

Hertha BSC has released the previous squad planner Dirk Dufner and chief scout Babacar Wane. The club also separated from Johannes Waigand, who had also previously worked in squad management.

“These decisions were made as part of our restructuring, reorganization and economic consolidation measures. Otherwise – as in the other past cases – I ask for your understanding that we do not want to comment further,” said Managing Director Thomas Herrich at the German press -Agency quoted.

Dufner confidante of Fredi Bobic

The 55-year-old Dufner was considered a confidante of the ousted managing director Fredi Bobic. This brought Dufner to Berlin in the summer of 2021. Dufner and Bobic had previously worked together at Hannover 96.

The 58-year-old Wane was also brought to Berlin by Bobic shortly after he took office in 2021. Both of them worked together at their previous employer Eintracht Frankfurt. Johannes Waigand joined Hertha BSC in late summer 2021.

Squad composition under criticism

The squad composition of the blue and white, and thus Dufner’s work, will long been criticized. Numerous observers attested to the professional team’s lack of leading players. Under Fredi Bobic’s stewardship, the club spent comparatively large sums on new players, of whom hardly anyone justified the expectations associated with the transfer fee or the salary.

Hertha BSC is in a legal dispute with the former managing director Bobic, after the club surprisingly sacked him in January.

