Messed up dress rehearsal, successful premiere? Lampard must hope that the old lesson will work this time as well. Saturday’s game in Wolverhampton did not go well (0:1) and Chelsea is only eleventh in the Premier League. Ironically, he is closer to the league bottom than to the cup positions.

“We have to improve. And very quickly. We will learn from the defeat against Wolverhampton and show much more against Real. It takes confidence and belief, otherwise we don’t have a chance,” commanded Lampard, who flashed smiles and casually juggled the ball at the Cobham training base on Tuesday.

For Chelsea fans, he is a symbol of club loyalty, the reliable midfielder played in the blue jersey for thirteen seasons in a row.

He has already completed one coaching episode in the heart club, and ended in January 2021 after a year and a half without fanfare. He was replaced by the elegant German Thomas Tuchel, who won the Champions League, the European Super Cup and the Club World Cup in half a year with Chelsea.

Since then, the famous address has been without a trophy and, despite fabulous investments in reinforcements, it is languishing in the middle of the table in the league. After Tuchel, the bet on Graham Potter did not work out, the Spaniard Bruno Saltor coached one match and then Lampard was given the trust. “Frank has all the necessary qualities to achieve our goal,” club chiefs Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali said, adding that Chelsea will have a full-time coach from the summer. See also Extraordinary From Rold Belluno. Monselice ko and the final is mortgaged

“It’s strange, it doesn’t seem like much to me. It’s such a patch, they probably don’t know what to do in this situation. There are a few rounds to go, the owners and management did not want to solve the situation hastily,” says former international Daniel Pudil, who played in England and lives there even after his career, in his regular commentary for Sport.cz. “I think Lampard nodded to it because he thinks he can do something more with it. He’ll try to progress in the Champions League and hope to get a contract extension.”

In the shiny Champions League, Chelsea will encounter a team that perfectly knows the most prestigious club competition. Real controlled it fourteen times, which no one else managed. And he is hungry this year as well, especially when archrival Barcelona is fighting for the title in the Spanish league.

“The Champions League is beautiful and it motivates you in itself,” Lampard noted. Speaking from his own experience, he still held the chubby cup with two handles as a Chelsea star eleven years ago after the final win over Bayern.