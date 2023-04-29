Home » Confindustria: ‘Favourable winds for the Italian economy in 2023’
Confindustria: ‘Favourable winds for the Italian economy in 2023’

by admin
Confindustria: ‘Favourable winds for the Italian economy in 2023’

An analysis by the Confindustria Study Center confirms Istat estimates and reveals cautious optimism for the future of our country, with a recovery in GDP above expectations (+0.5%) which brings the change acquired for 2023 to +0.8%. “Favourable winds on the course of the Italian economy in the first part of 2023” reads the report, which also underlines how: “The drop in the price of gas fuels confidence in Italy, as well as favoring the reduction of inflation, which however will slow and will continue to curb consumption. As for industry, the dynamics are positive only thanks to the drag on from the end of 2022, while services and tourism are booming”.

The data of the report

According to the study, consumption is penalized by the previous rise in prices, in the fourth quarter of 2022 in fact the increases eroded household income (-3.7% real), underlines the Study Center, thus resulting in a drop in consumption (-1. 6%), especially food (-5.3%). On the other hand, exports are growing steadily, which remains expanding at the beginning of 2023 (+0.5% in February; +0.6% acquired in the first quarter). The cost of credit for Italian companies, the study continues, rose to 3.55% in February (from 1.18% at the end of 2021) and in March the share of industrial companies that obtains credit only at more onerous conditions is 44 .3% (from 7.3%). Internationally, the Eurozone is slowing down: in the first quarter the GDP trend was “disappointing” (+0.1% from +0.2%). The USA are less brilliant: the Fed has revised its GDP forecasts downwards in 2023 (from +0.5% to +0.4%) and in 2024 (from +1.6% to +1.2%); the data then showed a slowdown higher than expected in the first quarter (+0.3%, from +0.6% in the fourth quarter of 2022). While China holds back and India accelerates.



deepening

Meloni: “The Italian economy is doing very well, just do Tafazzi”

