Status: 04/13/2023 11:12 a.m

Ramy Bensebaini will not extend his expiring contract with Borussia Mönchengladbach, he is under discussion with Borussia Dortmund. Marcus Thuram is also leaving the club.

This was confirmed by Gladbach’s sports director Roland Virkus in an interview published by the club on Thursday (04/13/2023). Marcus Thuram will not renew his contract either. “We were in open communication with both players and knew the current status. It’s a shame that they won’t be extending their expiring contracts,” Virkus said.

Bensebaini will now leave Gladbach on a free transfer, while Borussia Dortmund has long been under discussion as a possible new club.

Virkus on Friedrich: “Should be discussed internally”

Virkus also reprimanded defender Marvin Friedrich for his public criticism of his situation at Borussia. “Such things should actually be discussed internally,” Virkus is quoted as saying by the club. “And we as a club will stick to this agreement and clarify the issue internally with the player.”

The club has not yet confirmed reports of a possible fine or even a warning for Friedrich. Before the season, Friedrich had been signed by the then sports director Max Eberl and the then coach Adi Hütter from 1. FC Union Berlin. The central defender plays no role under the current coach Daniel Farke.

Friedrich had complained about this in the “Sport Bild”. “I am absolutely dissatisfied with the situation and feel zero point zero trust,” said Friedrich, who still has a contract with Borussia until 2026. “Something has to change for me. It can’t go on like this.”

Stindl also leaves Borussia

Longtime captain Lars Stindl announced on Wednesday that he would not renew his contract and would leave the club.