confirmed LaLiga match formations

Alavés to face Real Madrid in La Liga match this Thursday

This Thursday, December 21, starting at 3:30 p.m., the Alavés by Luis García Plaza will face the Real Madrid of Italian Carlo Ancelotti for the meeting corresponding to the date 18 of La Liga at the Mendizorroza stadium.

The last time both teams met was in February of this year, a match that ended with a victory for the Madrid 3-0 on matchday 25 of last season’s La Liga. Likewise, of the last five games, Real Madrid managed to win four and Alavés one.

Alavés is currently in 13th place with 16 points. They have won one out of the last four games, with one draw and two losses. They haven’t scored points for two dates and they haven’t won in the league for three. Not a very encouraging outlook to face this new day of the Spanish league.

On the other hand, Real Madrid comes with a 16-game winning streak (if the last La Liga and Champions League games are added). They are in second place with 42 points in La Liga and are already classified for the round of 16 in the Champions League.

The lineups for the match are as follows:

Alavés: Antonio Sivera; Andoni Gorosabel, Rafa Marin, Ruben Duarte, Javi Lopez; Anthony Count, Ander Guevara, Abde Rebbach, Jon Guridi, Luis Rioja; and Samuel Omorodion. DT: Luis Garcia Plaza.

Real Madrid: Kepa Arrizabalaga; Lucas Vázquez, Antonio Rüdiger, Nacho, Fran García; Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham; Rodrygo and Brahim Díaz. DT: Carlo Ancelotti.

The teams are ready to face off in what promises to be an exciting match in La Liga.

