Confirmed. Olatunji transferred from Liberec to Sparta

The 23-year-old player was on loan from AEK Larnaca in the north of Bohemia in the spring. Slovan exercised an option on him at the end of May, the sum of 12 million crowns is speculated. However, the talented player did not return to Nisa. He signed a multi-year contract at Letná.

“A player with interesting physical and speed parameters is transferring to us. Typologically, this is an attacker that we currently do not have in the squad. Victor has the potential to continue to develop in our environment, this is also the key reason why we are bringing him in,” explains Sparta’s sports director Tomáš Rosický.

Olatunji is Sparta’s fourth summer signing, arriving less than a week before the start of the league. The transfer was complicated by the lack of visas for a long time. First in his native Nigeria, then Olatunji trained individually in Cyprus.

Liberec is losing one of its key players in the spring season. “Our club has a long-term focus on the development of talented players who can then move on in their careers. The same was the case with Victor, who was able to develop and draw attention to himself with quality performances during the last season. The offer from champion Sparta was attractive for the player and the club, that’s why we decided to accept it and allow Victor to move further,” said Liberec club president Zbyněk Štiller.

In the spring, Olatunji played a total of 19 games for North Bohemia, in which he scored 8 goals and had one assist. “Undoubtedly, he has the prerequisites to establish himself in Sparta. I admit that he surprised me a lot in the spring. He is a goal scorer, he has a good figure. In addition, he is 23 years old, so he can still improve in terms of performance and in the future he can be very interesting from an economic point of view,” commented Petr Rada, the former coach of Liberec and Sparta.

The native of Sokoto, Nigeria, played for Slovakian clubs Inter Bratislava and Podbrezová in the past, and also played for Austrian SV Mattersburg.

