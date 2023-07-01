Confirmed: Plzeň has definitely acquired a striker, he signed for three years!

“I am glad that my future is connected with Viktorka. I feel great here and I am looking forward to fighting in the European Cups and the next season in the Pilsen jersey,” the club website quoted Durosinmi, who played in fifteen games in the spring season, in which he scored four goals.

“Rafiu is a young, promising forward that we wanted a lot. He clearly proved his qualities! We are glad that the transfer was successful. In the spring part, he showed us all that he deserves a place in our team,” said Viktoria’s sports director Daniel Kolář.

Durosinmi found his way into Viktoria’s starting line-up in a difficult way. The former coach of Plzeň Michal Bílek bet on Tomáš Choré, the reinforcement from Karviná attributed the starts after minutes at first. The turning point came from the home duel with Zlín, since then Durosinmi has not appeared in the starting lineup only once. He gradually made his mark against Sparta, Slovácko, Olomouc and Slavia.

He is the player with the highest potential from the current squad of West Bohemia. Performance and financial. If he continues to improve, the club can sell him at a high profit in the future.

The African was discovered for domestic football by Karviná, who brought him to the youth team in the summer of 2019. In October 2021, the then 18-year-old Durosinmi made his debut in the Czech league. But he was relegated with Karvina, so when Pilsen called in January, he didn’t hesitate for a second. Thanks to solid performances at the end of the competition, he will extend his engagement at the Doosan Arena.