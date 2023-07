Football Plzeň has a new majority owner. The new Austrian-Swiss business group FCVP GmbH, based in Austria, joins the club. The current owner of Viktoria Adolf Šádek remains in the management of the club in the role of general director and will cooperate with the new members of the board of directors and the supervisory board, who have experience of working in European clubs. For example, in Rapid Vienna or Basel.

